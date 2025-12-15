NELFUND disburses ₦997m to 5,386 Kwara varsity students

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it has disbursed the sum of ₦997,833,250.00 to 5,386 students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

NELFUND made an announcement about the disbursement on Monday via a post it shared on its official X account.

“Kwara State University, Malete has received a significant NELFUND credit for the 2024/2025 academic session: Amount: ₦997,833,250.00, students: 5,386.,” the post read in part.

NELFUND added that this substantial disbursement clears tuition and statutory charges for over five thousand undergraduates, ensuring they can focus on their studies without financial interruption.

Kwara State University also confirmed the receipt of the disbursement in a communiqué dated 17th November, 2025, signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh and addressed to the MD/CEO of NELFUND.

“Dear Sir, ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF RECEIPT OF STUDENT LOAN PAYMENT: This is to formally acknowledge the receipt of the sum of Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Naira (N997,833,250.00) on 6th November 2025, being payment for the disbursement of student loans to five thousand, three hundred and eighty-six (5,386) students of Kwara State University, Malete,” the communique read.

“On behalf of the University, | sincerely thank the Federal Government and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) for the timely processing and disbursement of the funds in support of education. Please, accept the assurances of my highest regards. Thank you.”