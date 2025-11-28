New Gate varsity Minna to graduate 207 students at maiden convocation

The New Gate University, Minna, says the necessary machinery has been finalised for the graduation of 207 students across the three faculties of the institution at the maiden convocation, which will be held on December 3, 2025.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, Professor Sadiq Yusuf, gave the hint during a press briefing at the University campus on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Professor Yusuf explained that the graduating students comprise 14 First Class graduands, 81 Second Class Upper, 88 Second Class (Lower), as well as 24 Third Class honours, adding that a total of 102 female and 105 male graduands will receive degrees at the convocation.

Professor Sadiq, who disclosed that the University was established in May 2022 and currently runs 13 academic programmes across its four faculties, said that all the programmes are duly recognised by the National University Commission (NUC) and the relevant professional bodies as well.

He added, “Since inception, the institution has recorded major milestones which include: growth in students’ enrolment from (350) to nearly (2,000), full NUC accreditation for (10) programmes, with three scheduled for upcoming cycles, professional accreditation of Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science programmes, a 79% pass rate in the recent Nursing Council Examinations, development of modern classrooms, laboratories, and ICT-driven learning systems, expansion of community outreach and institutional partnership.”

The don further highlighted that plans are at the advanced stage by the New Gate University to introduce new programmes such as BSc Artificial Intelligence (A.I), BSc Data Science, and Community Health, and to also establish its School of Postgraduate Studies and a Centre for Distance and Electronic Learning.

The Vice-Chancellor described the maiden convocation ceremony as a landmark moment in the institution’s history, as it prepares to graduate its first cohort of students.

Professor Sadiq Yusuf earlier rolled out the pre-convocation activities to include faculty dinners, special Juma’at and Sunday services, an Alumni Luncheon, a novelty match, and the convocation lecture to be delivered on 2nd December by Professor Maxwell Michael Gidado, SAN, on the theme “Academic Freedom and University Governance: A Legal Perspective”.

He, however, appreciated the University Board of Trustees (BoT), Governing Council, Senate, staff, students, parents, the NUC, as well as media partners for their unwavering support.