Niger to reopen public, private schools January 12

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed the reopening of all public and private schools across the state on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Bologi Ibrahim, who said the decision followed extensive consultations with security agencies.

According to the statement, “Decision followed a careful security assessment and extensive consultations with relevant security agencies as well as the state government’s commitment to safeguard lives, while ensuring uninterrupted access to quality education for all children in Niger.”

The statement outlined specific conditions guiding the reopening, noting that “All public and private day as well as boarding schools located in safe and secure areas of the state to reopen on Monday, 12th January 2026, adding that, all public and private day as well as boarding schools located in unsafe areas shall, in the interim, remain closed until such areas are duly assessed and cleared by relevant security authorities.”

It further directed that all school authorities must register returning students and forward the compiled data to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education within one week of resumption for proper documentation and monitoring.

The governor also directed all Local Government Council chairmen to support the reopening process in their respective areas by collaborating with security agencies to ensure adequate security in and around school premises.

The statement added that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education would release “the official list of all public and private schools approved for reopening on Monday, 12th January 2026.”

It enjoined parents, guardians, school proprietors, and other critical stakeholders to strictly comply with the directives “in the collective interest of peace, safety, and sustainable educational development in Niger State.”

While appreciating the patience, cooperation, and understanding of parents, school managers, and the general public, the state government maintained that the safety of students, teachers, and school communities remains paramount, reaffirming its unwavering determination to protect them.