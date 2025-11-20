Nigeria to select ISEF 2026 representative at National Science Fair

A National Science Fair, STEMite-NAFESS 2025, aimed at selecting Nigeria’s representative to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) next year, is scheduled to take place in Lagos on November 28.

Over 35 Lagos schools and 17 top national finalists, including seven out-of-state projects, two from Borno State, three from Abuja, and one each from Akwa Ibom and Osun states, will participate in the event, a collaboration between The STEMite Zone Fair and Genius Illumina (NAFESS).

The winner will receive over N2 million in awards and represent Nigeria at the Regeneron ISEF 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

The event aims to equip students to develop innovative solutions to global problems and promote a culture of innovation in Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the fair, the organisers noted that “with Africa holding the world’s largest youth population, we believe the continent can be the most innovative place on earth.

STEMite-NAFESS equips students to see problems as opportunities and build solutions with global relevance.”

Founder and Convener of the STEMite Zone Fair, Ibukun Elebute, emphasised the importance of nurturing young Nigerians to view challenges as opportunities for innovation.

Elebute said, “We’re building a culture where young Nigerians treat every challenge as a brief for innovation. With the African Impact Initiative as headline sponsor and the experience of Genius illumina, STEMite-NAFESS gives students a real runway, from classroom ideas to Team Nigeria on the global stage.”