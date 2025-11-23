Nigerian-born Osisiogo gets second term as president of AASU

THE All-Africa Students Union (AASU) has elected Nigeria’s Osisiogu Osikenyi for a second term as the organisation’s president, affirming his leadership across the continent after a successful conclusion of the first phase of elections for the Union’s 14th Elective Congress, held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The announcement was contained in an official statement issued by Miss Angel Mbuthia, Chairperson of the AASU Electoral Commission, who confirmed that the elections were conducted strictly in line with the AASU Constitution and the Electoral Guidelines governing the congress.

Only candidates nominated by member organisations and in good financial standing were cleared to contest.

Reacting moments after his re-election was announced on Sunday, Osisiogu expressed profound gratitude to the Union and to Nigeria’s national students’ body, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), for the trust reposed in him.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the AASU community has placed in me. Special gratitude goes as well to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for nominating me.

“This mandate belongs to every student who believes in a stronger, more united Continental movement,” he said.

He added that he looks forward to leading “with humility, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the aspirations of Africa’s students and young people.”

Osisiogu’s renewed mandate places Nigeria once again at the forefront of continental student representation, strengthening the country’s influence in Africa’s largest and most historic student movement. AASU, which has been active for over five decades, continues to serve as the unified voice of millions of students across the continent.

Alongside the Nigerian President, several other key officers were elected during the first phase. They include Divine Edem Kwadzoeh (Ghana) as Secretary-General, Maravilha Kapaia (Angola) as Deputy President, Alistar Pfunye (Zimbabwe) as Deputy Secretary-General, Rosália Djedjo (Guinea-Bissau) as Vice President for West Africa, Valentine Mugun Chepkoech (Kenya) as Vice President for East Africa, and Vanessa Kokoe Ajavon (Togo) as Secretary for Finance and Administration.

AASU extended congratulations to all successful candidates and praised member organisations for once again demonstrating commitment to the democratic values that have guided the Union since its establishment.

Meanwhile, the Union announced that the second phase of the 14th Elective Congress will be held on Monday, December 15, 2025, during which several outstanding positions across the Executive Committee and Secretariat will be contested.

These include Vice Presidents for North, Central, and Southern Africa, multiple Executive Committee Member slots, and key Secretariat portfolios such as Secretary for Education and Students’ Rights, Secretary for Press and Information, and Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action.

As the continent prepares for the next phase of leadership selection, Osisiogu’s re-election is widely seen as a strong vote of confidence in his administration’s focus on student empowerment, policy advocacy, and strengthening cross-border collaboration in the African education space.

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) is the largest and most influential student movement in Africa, uniting students across the continent—from basic education to higher learning institutions.

Since its founding in 1972, AASU has expanded its presence to all 54 African countries, making it the umbrella organisation for all African students. Its membership comprises all national student unions across the continent, along with youth and student groups from primary to tertiary levels.