Nile varsity focused on fighting unemployment through innovative programmes

The Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo, has expressed the commitment of the institution to entrepreneurship and combating unemployment through innovative programmes.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the 13th Convocation of the institution for postgraduate students, Prof. Dogo stressed that in an era where traditional jobs are shrinking, universities must play a leading role in fostering innovation and resilience among young people.

Nile University, he added, will continue to champion programmes that support entrepreneurship development, skills acquisition, and employment generation across key sectors of the economy.

According to him, Nile University’s curriculum is intentionally designed to blend academic learning with hands-on exposure, ensuring that graduates are prepared for the realities of a competitive global economy.

Prof. Dogo also highlighted the university’s investment in modern facilities, incubation centres, and industry partnerships that support student-led ventures.

These structures, he said, help nurture creativity and provide a conducive environment for transforming ideas into viable enterprises.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed profound appreciation to the French Embassy for its generous donation of a fabrication laboratory to the university, describing the gesture as a significant boost to the institution’s drive toward practical learning and technological innovation.

He said: “Members of the diplomatic corps have been supportive in our objectives here to redefine education in this country. I want to pay tribute to the French Embassy. They donated a fabrication laboratory to this university, and that fabrication lab has been used to train trainers from 14 Nigerian universities.

“As they move on to acquire their own fabrication labs, they will already be self-sufficient to drive processes. In addition to that, after the successful commissioning of the fabrication lab, the French government went ahead to donate a mini-factory to Nile University for the processing of plastic waste into semi-finished and finished products.

“And when it’s fully installed, you will have Made in Nigeria, Nile University products on the streets. I believe this will also help mentor the young ones to understand what entrepreneurship is.”

While congratulating the graduands, he tasked them to remain committed to excellence and use their skills to create meaningful impact in society.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, John Vermaatan, challenged the students to become ambassadors of excellence for the university, using their training to uplift their communities, advance their professions, and make a positive impact wherever they find themselves.

Founded in 2009 in Abuja, Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary institution offering more than 40 undergraduate and 50 postgraduate programmes across eight faculties.

It has been a member of Honoris United Universities since 2020, part of Africa’s largest private higher‑education network (16 institutions in 10 countries), with the motto “Education for Impact.”

The university contributes to the network’s goals of boosting employability, fostering innovation, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.