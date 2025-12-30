NUC approves 17 degree programmes for Ondo’s Fortune varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of 17 undergraduate degree programmes at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, beginning from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The approval was contained in a letter dated 29 December 2025, signed by the Acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.

According to the commission, the institution met all requirements for the establishment of the programmes, with a total admission quota of 800 students.

The letter stated: “I am directed to convey the Executive Secretary’s approval for the establishment of the following programmes in the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, having satisfied the requirements for their establishment with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session. The admission quota is put at 800.”

The approved programmes span four faculties. In the Faculty of Science and Computing, students will be able to study Information and Communication Technology, Computer Science and Cyber Security. The Faculty of Law has been cleared to run the LL.B. Law programme.

In the Faculty of Basic Medical and Allied Health Sciences, the approved courses are Public Health, Nursing Science and Radiology.

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences will offer Accounting, Finance, Economics, International Relations, Criminology and Security Studies, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Project Management, Procurement Management and Intelligence and Security Studies.

The commission also requested the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to take note of the approved programmes for the purpose of student mobilisation.

The NUC assured the university of its continued support as it expands its academic offerings in line with national standards.

The University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, was established to expand access to quality tertiary education, with a vision to deliver professional, innovative and globally competitive graduates.