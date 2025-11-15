NUC grants Amadeus varsity approval to mount programmes in law, medicine, others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted Amadeus University approval to mount programmes in Law, Medicine & Surgery, and Pharmacy starting with the 2025/2026 session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Nzotta, said the approval was granted after a careful examination of the material and human resources needed to run the programmes. “As a result of this development,” Nzotta stressed, “admissions have commenced in the University, into two of the programmes viz MBBS (Medicine & Surgery) and Doctor of Pharmacy (D. Pharm). “To secure admission, candidates must have obtained JAMB scores of 200 and above for the MBBS programme and 180 and above for D. Pharm. (Pharmacy). This is in addition to the relevant credit passes in various subjects at SSCE and NECO”.

Nzotta advised interested candidates to apply for admission through the JAMB CAPS and ensure a change of the choice of University and course of study at the CAPS.

The Vice-Chancellor said admissions are on-going for 19 other courses offered in the university as shown in the University admission’s portal. He also asked candidates applying for admissions to note that all admissions will end on November 30, 2025.

The University, which was opened by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in February this year, will be matriculating its 100 Level students in February, 2026.

At inception, the university attracted some of the best brains in each programme being offered in addition to globally accepted teaching and learning facilities together with a serene campus that is visually appealing and which compares favourably with some of the best Universities in the country and elsewhere in the world.