NUC secures €40m to kick-start ICT projects in 10 varsities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has received €3 million as the first tranche of a €40 million loan secured from the French Development Agency to fund major

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects in 10 selected Nigerian universities.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the 13th NUC Board.

Prof. Ribadu said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen research, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and skills development across the university system, noting that the Commission has made significant strides since he assumed office a year ago.

“We have secured €40 million loan from the French Development Agency for the ICT Blueprint Project in 10 selected universities. The first tranche of 3 million euros has been deposited in our CBN account to kick-start the process.

“We have strengthened internal financial management, expanded access to university education through the licensing of new private universities, and approved new programs and units.

“We have also supported the take-off of publicly funded universities, expanded open and distance learning centres, and continued system-wide quality assurance exercises. Currently, the 2025 Accreditation Exercise is ongoing,” he said.

The NUC boss assured members of the new Board of the Commission’s full cooperation, adding that the management is eager to tap into their expertise.

Chairman of the Board, Emeritus Professor Oluremi Aina, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to the university sector. He said the Board is assuming its responsibilities at a transformative period for higher education, with rising global standards and heightened national expectations.

Aina highlighted five strategic pillars that will guide the Board’s work, including performance evaluation, improved university rankings, digital literacy, enhanced research output, and far-reaching institutional reforms.

He added that technology would be at the centre of the Board’s operations.

“We will seek to leverage technology to ease our burden through adoption of digital platforms for the advancement of our collective objectives. And I have a charge for the board. This board, in whom I am well-pleased, carries with it the weight of expectations and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” he said.