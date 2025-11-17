OAU Economics Class of 2005 marks 20 years of excellence, global Impact

Members of the Obafemi Awolowo University (Tinubu) Economics Class of 2005 will be returning to their alma mater, two decades after graduating, to celebrate 20 years of professional excellence, leadership, and impact across the globe.



The anniversary celebration, themed “VIBES Homecoming”, will bring together alumni from within and outside Nigeria for a weekend of reflection, networking, and renewed commitment to contribute to the growth of their department and university.



Chairperson of the Reunion Planning Committee, Abiola Adelana, who spoke on the coming event, described the reunion as “a reaffirmation of shared heritage, professional evolution, and collective responsibility to give back.”



Adelana, who commended the central committee members across the continents for the planning of the event, said their efforts would culminate in the landmark celebration, which will highlight the members’ global achievements and enduring bond.



Also speaking on the coming reunion, President of the Alumni Class, Damola Ogunjemite, said, “We look forward to having all class members known as the Vibes. The event would be a memorable one.



Vice President (Nigeria) of the Alumni Class, Jolaoluwa Ademola, said the event is both reflective and forward-looking, saying, “We are not just looking back with fond memories; we are looking forward with renewed vision.”



Members of the 2005 class now occupy senior positions in global organisations, financial institutions, academia, and public service, spanning more than 15 countries.



As part of their 20th anniversary activities, the group announced plans to strengthen partnerships with the Department of Economics through mentorship programmes, scholarships, and research collaborations.

Adelana, however, expressed appreciation to all alumni, sponsors, and partners, as well as those who will be travelling from far and near to rekindle the Great Ife spirit.