Oba Ladoja, Sunmonu, others receive honorary doctorates as Lead City graduates 3,379

The Vice Chancellor of Lead City University, Prof. Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, and the institution’s Chancellor, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, have charged the 2025 graduating students to embrace innovation, excellence, ethical leadership and nation-building.

They made the call during the grand finale of the university’s 18th Convocation Ceremonies held at Adeline Hall, Lead City University, Ibadan.

Adeyemo disclosed that a total of 3,379 students graduated in 2025, comprising 2,162 undergraduates and 1,219 postgraduate students.

He added that 290 students earned First Class honours across various faculties, a feat he said reaffirms the university’s reputation for academic excellence. The event also marked the institution’s 20th anniversary.

The convocation, themed “The Launch of Enterprise Graduates,” brought together traditional rulers, policymakers, academics, industry leaders and other stakeholders.

It also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on distinguished Nigerians, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Rashidi Ladoja, and the pioneer President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu.

In his address, Adeyemo described the ceremony as the culmination of years of dedication and intellectual growth. He noted that the 2025 convocation also reflects the university’s two-decade journey of shaping leaders who impact Nigeria and the global community.

“Dear graduates, the world you are stepping into is dynamic, technologically driven, and globally competitive, but it is full of boundless opportunities for those who are prepared,” he said.

He stressed that Lead City University had equipped its graduates with critical thinking skills, ethical leadership values, entrepreneurial orientation, practical and digital skills, and a commitment to lifelong learning. He urged them to uphold excellence, integrity, discipline and moral courage.

“You have a responsibility to create solutions, not just identify problems; to build institutions of integrity; to use technology to transform communities; to become employers rather than job seekers; and to contribute meaningfully to global development,” he said.

Adeyemo also announced that the university had submitted new academic programmes to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approval as part of its expansion plans. He revealed that the institution invested over ₦200 million in staff training and capacity building in the last academic year. A total of 120 academic staff and 23 administrative staff attended national and international conferences, while 300 benefitted from in-house training.

“These capacity-building initiatives have empowered staff with modern skills, strengthened professional competence, and ensured that Lead City University maintains the standards of a world-class academic environment,” he said.

He added that the university’s 82 academic programmes currently enjoy full accreditation, alongside strengthened digital infrastructure, improved campus security and an expanding student population.

In his remarks, the Chancellor, Prof. Ogunmola, congratulated the graduating students and urged them to uphold values that will distinguish them globally.

At the ceremony, honorary doctorate degrees were conferred upon notable Nigerians for their significant contributions to national development. Oba Ladoja received a Doctor of Science (Public Administration), while Comrade Sunmonu also received a Doctor of Science (Public Administration). Others honoured were Olalekan Bello, Chairman of FCSL Asset Management Company, and Olakunle Williams, CEO of Tetracore Energy Group.

Speaking after receiving his award, Oba Ladoja commended the university’s growth and applauded the management for “placing the institution at the forefront of excellence.”

Bello, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, praised LCU as a citadel of learning committed to shaping character and preparing graduates for global relevance. He urged the graduands to remain principled and resilient in a rapidly evolving, innovation-driven world.

Among the graduating students was Mrs. Ajibola Lawal, wife of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, who earned a Master of Philosophy in Business Administration.