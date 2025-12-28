Old students call for infrastructure, scholarship investment at historic Taraba school

Stakeholders and alumni of Muhammadu Nya Primary School, Jalingo, in Taraba State, over the weekend called for renewed commitment to infrastructure development, teacher capacity building, and scholarship support for the historic school.

Speaking at the 2nd Edition of the Old Students’ Association Congress, the Chairman of the Congress, Engineer Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, described the gathering as a reunion of a family bound by shared history and responsibility to give back to the institution that laid the foundation for their lives and careers.

Sambo, who was represented by Professor Shehu Usman Karim, said Muhammadu Nya Primary School is more than a place of learning, noting that it has produced leaders, professionals, and change-makers who continue to contribute to national development.

“As alumni, we have a sacred duty to sustain the legacy of this school and ensure its continued excellence,” he said, adding that primary education remains the bedrock of societal progress.

Sambo, a former Minister of Transportation, highlighted some of his personal contributions to education, including the rehabilitation of security fences, classroom blocks, a one-storey building, and the school’s ICT centre with 12 computers.

He also noted that similar projects had been extended to other primary schools within the community as part of his commitment to grassroots development.

While acknowledging the achievements of the school, Sambo pointed out key challenges confronting primary education, such as inadequate facilities, teacher shortages, and the demands of a rapidly evolving digital age.

He urged alumni to collectively address these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships. According to him, priorities should include modern classroom infrastructure, continuous training for teachers, scholarships and mentorship programmes for pupils, and stronger engagement with parents and community stakeholders.

Also speaking, Guest Speaker Dr Hisham Aliyu Bacci Mohammed, who is the Acting Provost of the Federal College of Education, Obudu, in Cross River State, emphasised the importance of giving back to one’s alma mater, describing the primary school as a place where values such as perseverance and discipline are first learned. He also underscored the need for sustained investment in infrastructure and scholarships.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Old Students’ Association, Mohammed Umaru, disclosed that Muhammadu Nya Primary School was established in 1927 and announced that plans were already underway to mark its centenary anniversary.

He called on members of the association to intensify efforts toward the growth of the school, noting that it has produced notable traditional rulers, academics, politicians, and technocrats across the country.