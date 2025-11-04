Oloyede: 15,000 candidates forged admission letters for NYSC mobilisation

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede, has revealed that the Board has uncovered no fewer than 15,000 candidates who forged admission letters in order to qualify for participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Oloyede made the revelation on Monday during the 2025 Batch C Pre-Mobilisation Workshop organised by the NYSC in Abuja. He said those involved were currently being prosecuted by for alleged forgery.

According to him, the massive fraud was discovered after JAMB’s internal audit and cross-verification of records from various tertiary institutions.

The JAMB Registrar said: “One day I ran to your predecessor (referring to DG of NYSC) because I couldn’t believe that 15,000 candidates forged admission letters.

“As I speak with you some deputy registrars are being tried by ICPC. Some deputy vice – chancellors, not less than 17, including four JAMB staff, are in prison custody. We took them to ICPC.

“Those who want to go to jail should do so knowingly, not by accident.

“I want to advise you: follow the rules and you will have less problems. I suggest you follow the right path and you will see that most of the problems that are self-created by you will be eliminated.”

The NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Olakunle Nafiu, cautioned stakeholders against actions that could bring disrepute to the scheme’s mobilisation process.

Speaking during the 2025 Batch C Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja, Nafiu lamented the increasing cases of forged credentials, multiple registrations, and identity theft by unqualified individuals attempting to infiltrate the NYSC system.

According to him, the fraudulent practices pose a serious threat to the integrity and credibility of the mobilisation process, which was designed to uphold national values and ensure that only qualified graduates participate in the one-year mandatory service.

He urged all relevant institutions and agencies to strengthen their verification mechanisms and work closely with the NYSC to protect the scheme from further abuse.

He said: “We all know that mobilising eligible Nigerian graduates for national service remains central to the NYSC’s mandate. As a matter of fact, mobilisation is the gateway to the service year and a vital link in preparing young Nigerians graduates for national integration and development. This key aspect of our operations can therefore not be allowed to suffer disrepute

“Over the years, NYSC has earned public confidence for its transparent mobilisation process. We were able to do this in the analogue era and managed to transition that confidence to the digital era. For about 11 years now, we have continued to build digital databank, and our mobilisation process is today almost fully digitised.”

The DG explained that since the scheme adopted the NYSC Integrated System (NIS) in 2014, there had been significant improvements in efficiency but also an increase in cyber threats.

“We have strengthened our digital defences and continue to invest in protecting the Scheme’s online assets,” the NYSC chief stated.

He also said that activities of unapproved study centres and “degree mills” remained a major concern.

“Some of them operate under dubious affiliations with accredited institutions. Let me emphasise that the NYSC will continue to apply sanctions wherever such unethical practices are discovered. Low Data Management Capacity. Some officers handling mobilisation data still need to improve their digital literacy. Effective data validation and system management require continuous training and retraining,” the NYSC DG added.

Director, Corps Mobilisation, Rachel Idaewor noted that the NYSC has seen remarkable progress in its mobilisation efforts in recent years, largely due to innovative approaches and enhanced cooperation.

“Nevertheless, significant challenges remain, particularly concerning data integrity. The fraudulent uploading of unqualified persons continues to affect the credibility of our mobilization process negatively,” she said.

She charged participants at the workshop to address contemporary issues affecting the mobilisation process.

She added, “The integrity of our data is not just a technical challenge; it has far-reaching implications for the personal and professional futures of our youth. Accurate, reliable data forms the backbone of any successful operational strategy, enabling us to effectively mobilise our youth for national service.”