Professors deserve N2.5m monthly pay, says ex-NAL chief

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof. Sola Akinrinade, has called for a significant increase in the salaries of university professors in Nigeria, suggesting that no professor should earn less than N2.5 million monthly.

The call for higher pay comes as the Federal Government prepares to implement 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff.

Akinrinade, in an interview with journalists, expressed concerns over the current state of lecturers’ salaries, saying they are far below what their contemporaries earn on the African continent.

Akinrinade, who became a full professor in 1999, revealed that his net salary is N584,000, with a gross pay of around N700,000, which he considers one of the lowest-paid in the world.

He emphasised that the current salary structure is discouraging academic productivity and weakening the capacity of Nigerian lecturers to negotiate internationally.

Akinrinade lamented that poor pay is a major challenge facing Nigerian lecturers, citing examples of professors in other African countries who earn significantly higher salaries.

The former NAL chief wondered why most citizens fail to understand the importance of the agitation for better salaries.

He urged the Federal Government to review the salaries of lecturers, citing examples of states like Rivers that are already paying their professors over N1 million monthly.

The university teacher also highlighted the challenges faced by lecturers in Nigeria, including the lack of funding for research, inadequate infrastructure, and poor staff development opportunities.

He called for a better university funding model, dedicated allocations for research, libraries, labs, equipment, and staff development, as well as stronger university autonomy and protection against victimisation for staff involved in the struggle for better working conditions.