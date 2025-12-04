Reps ask FG to halt removal of computer, civic education from WAEC subjects

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministry of Education to immediately halt the implementation of its recent curriculum review, which resulted in the removal of key subjects such as Computer Studies, Data Processing, Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Photography, and Civic Education from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) portal.

Moving a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House on Thursday, Hon. Oboku Oforji described the decision as ill-timed and disruptive.

He warned that removing the key subjects could jeopardise the academic futures of thousands of students preparing for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Oforji noted that while curriculum improvement is necessary, the sudden withdrawal of widely offered and high-demand subjects such as Data Processing and Computer Studies contradicts the country’s push for digital literacy at a time when global education is driven by technology.

He also faulted the removal of Civic Education, which is mandatory in secondary schools and central to promoting citizenship awareness and national orientation.

The lawmaker expressed concern that students in SS3, who have studied these subjects since SS1, are now confused and distressed with only 4 months left before the WASSCE.

He said, “It is worrisome that at a time when the world is going digital, especially in the educational sector, and Nigeria is trying to catch up, you remove a fundamental subject like Computer Science. Most of our Examination Bodies are adopting the CBT model for conducting their examinations. How will such students learn the basics? Students in SS3 have been diligently studying the subjects removed from SS1 (Data Processing, Computer Studies, Civic Education, etc.).

“I’m worried the removal of three or more foundational subjects from the mandatory eight subjects limits students and breaches the minimum examination requirement of eight; they will now be left with only five subjects.

“I’m also worried that with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), barely four months away, it is academically impossible for students to select and adequately prepare for new, unstudied subjects to meet the required eight subjects (at least three new subjects).

“I’m further worried that thousands of students across the federation preparing for the 2026 WASSCE to be conducted by WAEC are in distress and confusion as we speak. It is imperative that students in SS3, who are four months away from their examinations, be allowed to write the WASSCE in subjects they have been studying since SS1; the implementation of this new curriculum should be rescinded.”

Oforji lamented that the academic futures of thousands of students across the country are in jeopardy, and, by inference, their rights are being tampered with.

“We as a parliament must speak up for these students and uphold the wording of Section 18 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which is under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, which provides that Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and ADEQUATE educational opportunities at all levels”, the lawmaker stated.

According to him, the directive leaves many candidates with only five examinable subjects below WAEC’s minimum requirement of eight and forces them to hurriedly choose unfamiliar subjects they have never been taught.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Ministry of Education to rescind the policy and allow students scheduled to sit the 2026 WASSCE to take the subjects they have been preparing for.

It also resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to ensure compliance with the directive, given the matter’s sensitivity and urgency.