Six higher institutions embark on two-week warning strike in Katsina

Six higher institutions owned by the Katsina State Government have embarked on a two-week warning strike over unmet demands.

The higher institutions downed tools at midnight on Monday, January 12, 2026, following an emergency Executive Council meeting of the Joint Consultative Forum of Tertiary Institutions (JCF) owned by the state government.

The institutions that embarked on the warning strike include Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina; Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma; and Yusuf Bala Usman College of Education and Legal Studies, Daura.

The others are the College of Nursing Sciences, Katsina (Katsina and Malumfashi campuses); College of Health Science and Technology (Daura and Kankia campuses); and Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management, Katsina.

A statement issued by the forum and signed by chairmen and secretaries of 12 staff unions within the six institutions said their action was due to the state government’s failure to meet specific demands tabled before it.

It identified some of these unmet demands to include non-approval and non-implementation of 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary increments, an unsympathetic increase in students’ registration fees, among others.

“Following Katsina State Government’s refusal to amicably address the pressing demands of our members, which include non-approval and non-implementation of 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary increments for staff of the affected institutions, and the delay in implementation of proper placement for CONTISS 15 non-migrated staff, unsympathetic increase in students’ registration fees without consideration of the current economic situation, which affects students’ enrolment significantly, among others; the period of two weeks’ ultimatum given to the government from 29th December, 2025, we are left with no other better option than to take the hard decision to save the institutions from total collapse.

“At this critical time, we are saddened to inform the public that all 12 staff unions from the underlisted tertiary institutions have resolved to embark on a two-week warning strike effective from 12:00 midnight, Monday, 12th January, 2026.

“We want to call on the general public to understand the current situation and bear with us through this critical time. This action was prompted by the government’s inaction in resolving the lingering issues.”

The forum, while urging its members to ensure compliance with the strike action, however called on them to “await further directives.”

As at the time of reporting, the state government was yet to respond to inquiries or issue a statement regarding the warning strike action by the affected institutions.