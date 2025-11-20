Southwestern University secures law programme approval

Southwestern University, Nigeria (SWUN), has secured approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence the Law degree programme.

The university, in a statement, noted that the development marks a new era in its academic expansion, reinforcing its mission to provide world-class education built on innovation, integrity, and excellence.

The university Chancellor, Dr Babatunde Odufuwa, expressed gratitude to God for the approval, describing it as the realisation of a long-standing vision to establish a Faculty of Law that produces lawyers of exceptional competence, character, and compassion.

“This approval reflects our dedication to raising a new generation of transformational leaders. The institution was established to nurture men and women who will stand for justice, equity, and the rule of law in Nigeria and beyond. The Faculty of Law represents a key part of that vision,” Odufuwa said.

He commended the management, faculty, and staff for their diligence in meeting the NUC’s rigorous accreditation requirements, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to global standards in tertiary education.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M. A. Amusa, described the approval as a testament to the university’s academic resilience, infrastructural development, and pursuit of excellence.

According to him, the programme’s structure integrates legal theory, research, and practical experience through internships, legal clinics, and partnerships with reputable law firms and judicial institutions.