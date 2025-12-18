Stakeholders canvass innovative funding of education

Stakeholders in the education sector have emphasised the need for innovative funding strategies to revive and sustain educational institutions in the country.

This call was made at the yearly luncheon of the Lagos branch of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA), held at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which aimed to raise N2 billion for the construction of a permanent secretariat in Lagos, featured a keynote speech by the Chief Executive Officer of GenAI Learning Concept Limited, Sunny Iroche.

Iroche emphasised the crucial role of alumni associations in shaping the future of schools and repositioning them for greater impact.

He urged old students to move beyond sentiment and focus on strategic planning, capacity building, and sustainable funding.

Iroche harped on the importance of clear frameworks, governance structures, and innovation hubs in repositioning schools.

He also highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, lamenting that Africa currently accounts for less than one per cent of global AI development.

To bridge the gap, Iroche called for the establishment of debate, leadership, and technology centres in schools to equip students with critical thinking, communication, and digital skills required in an AI-driven world.

He stressed that Nigeria must invest in innovation-driven education to avoid widening inequality.

Former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, who chaired the event, stressed the critical role of education in nation-building, governance, and productivity.

Duke urged alumni associations to prioritise giving back to their alma mater and making a difference.

The former governor outlined the three phases of life, saying the first 25 years are dedicated to learning, the next 25 years to earning and building legacy, and the remaining years to giving and touching lives.

President of GCUOBA Lagos branch, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, said the luncheon was a reaffirmation of the association’s commitment to sustaining the legacy of Government College Ughelli.