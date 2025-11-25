Students loan: Adewunmi, Kehinde champion NELFUND sensitisation

Ogun records over N785m in disbursements

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has recorded a major milestone in Ogun State following its recent sensitisation programme held at the Crownbirth Event Centre, Ijebu-Ife in Ijebu-East Local Council of the state.

The engagement, facilitated by Femi Adewumi and hosted by the Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Council, Dr Oluwadare Kehinde, has led to a significant increase in awareness and uptake of the NELFUND student loan scheme across the region.

The sensitisation exercise, which brought together parents, guardians, students, community leaders and educational stakeholders, provided in-depth guidance on how to apply for and access the NELFUND student loan.

Adewunmi, while highlighting the importance of the initiative, noted, “Our goal was simple — to ensure that no student in our communities is left behind because of financial barriers. I am proud of the impact this sensitisation has achieved, and I commend NELFUND for delivering real opportunities to our young people.”

Meanwhile, NELFUND has confirmed the disbursement of over N785 million to students in three beneficiary institutions in Ogun State for the 2024/2025 academic session.

NELFUND Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akintunde Sawyerr, who spoke on the impact of the sensitisation programme, applauded the collaborative efforts of Adewunmi and Kehinde.

“Our mission is to democratise access to higher education for every Nigerian student, regardless of financial background. The support from community leaders shows what is possible when government institutions and local stakeholders work together,” he said.

He added that NELFUND remains committed to expanding such engagements across all six geopolitical zones to ensure broad awareness and seamless access to the loan scheme.

Sawyerr, however, said the Fund acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of Adewunmi, whose facilitation of the Ijebu-Ife sensitisation programme played a critical role in the successful uptake recorded in Ogun State.