Tompolo conferred doctorate degree by Edwin Clark varsity

Builds 250-room hostel facility in the university

Best graduating student gets 4.91 CGPA

Edwin Clark University (ECU), Kiagbodo, Delta State, on Monday announced the conferment of a honorary doctorate degree on the Chief Executive Officer of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Government Oweizidefor Ekpemupolo, Tompolo, for his transformative contributions to the development of education in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a pre-convocation media briefing, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Tita Wara, disclosed that Tompolo built a fully furnished 250-room hostel facility in the university, stressing that his transformative contributions to regional security and development, through his firm, Tantita Security Services, are commendable.

He said the ECU will also honour Mr. Bade Adesina for his innovation in financial management and dedication to human empowerment.

The university unveiled ambitious expansion plans and the proposed launching of a landmark N10 billion endowment fund, tagged Edwin Clark Legacy Endowment, to secure its future as a beacon of academic excellence in the Niger Delta and beyond.

The ₦10 billion endowment fund, according to Wara, is designed to provide a sustainable financial backbone for the University’s future, ensuring the perpetual funding of scholarships, world-class research, faculty development, and the maintenance of its iconic infrastructure, including the soon-to-be-established centre for legacy projects. This initiative ensures that the vision of the founder continues to illuminate generations to come.

“This convocation marks a significant demographic leap for ECU. From its inception to date, the University has now produced 819 Convocants”, the VC said, adding that the 2025 combined convocation ceremony involved 463 graduands, comprising 460 Undergraduates, three Postgraduate Diplomas (all with Upper Credit classifications) and two Honorary.

The VC said the star of the ceremony, a female student, whose name he said would be unveiled on the convocation day, is the overall best graduating student with an exceptional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.91 from the Biological Science programme in the Faculty of Science.

Prof. Wara unveiled an academic expansion plan designed to meet national and global demands, announcing the expansion of Sociology and Mass Communication departments.

He also disclosed that the ECU has introduced new programmes in the Faculty of Health Sciences: Public Health, including Optometry, Occupational therapy, Physiotherapy and the Faculty of Engineering.

He said Computer Science would be expanded to house Software Engineering and Cyber Security. Vice Chancellor Wara also spoke of informal Skill Programmes in Aquaculture, Poultry, Small Ruminants, Makeover Arts, Artificial Intelligence, and Digitech.