UNICAL VC warns 12,800 freshmen against cultism, drug abuse

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has warned newly admitted students to steer clear of anti-social behaviours as they begin their academic journey in the institution.

Addressing the 12,800 matriculants during the university’s 48th Matriculation Ceremony, Prof. Obi listed cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, and internet fraud as grave threats to students’ future and to the integrity of the institution.

She stressed that UNICAL, as a centre of excellence, operates on clearly defined rules and regulations which all students must comply with. Violating these rules, she cautioned, attracts serious consequences that could jeopardise their studentship.

“As a centre of excellence, knowledge generation and dissemination, the University is governed by rules and regulations that require your discipline, honesty, hard work, and appropriate conduct. Abide by the University laws because violation attracts serious consequences. You are therefore advised to have a copy of the Student Handbook for guidance,” she said.

Prof. Obi reminded the freshmen that the degree they seek will only be awarded to those found worthy in both character and learning. She urged them to take full advantage of the institution’s academic resources, including its internet facilities, e-library, and laboratories, to excel.

“Remember the future you owe yourself, the family name you need to protect, and the moral responsibility and accountability which will be the true measure of your worth,” she added.

Describing the new entrants as a “golden set,” the VC encouraged them to remain focused and committed to their goals, noting that their aspirations are attainable with discipline and determination.

Prof. Obi also urged the students to speak out against sexual harassment and report any such incidents to the appropriate university authorities.

Briggs committee recommendations

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNICAL Chapter, has called on the Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee.

Dr Peter Ubi, Chairman of ASUU at UNICAL, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. He said the government had yet to act on the outcomes of negotiations initiated by the committee.

“After ASUU suspended its strike and issued a one-month ultimatum, the government failed to implement any tangible commitment,” Dr Ubi said.

“The union initially demanded African Average Salaries for professors, but later shifted to West African Average Salaries after the government objected. The Federal Government rejected both proposals and presented the Briggs-led committee’s offer, which ASUU later accepted in the spirit of compromise. Our surprise now is that the government has refused to sign the outcome of the Briggs-led committee, which it initiated.”

Dr Ubi also criticised the 35 per cent salary increase proposed by the Federal Government, saying it deviated from the committee’s recommendations.

“The government is using delay tactics, but the position of ASUU has remained unchanged. We stand on the Briggs-led committee agreement,” he added.

The Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee was established to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government–ASUU Agreement and submitted a draft agreement in 2021 for government approval and signing by both parties.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, recently confirmed that the 2009 agreement remains the last formally signed pact, while the 2021 draft serves as the latest framework for discussions.