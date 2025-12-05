UNIMED matriculates 1,232 students, seeks global competitiveness

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo State, has matriculated no fewer than 1,232 students into its professional and non-professional programmes with a charge to the freshmen to exhibit excellence and diligence.

With the new undergraduates taking the matriculation oath at the Odosida Campus of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ebunola Adejuyigbe, told the students that the university is a model to other medical schools in Nigeria that places a premium on excellence.

According to Adejuyigbe, a Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health, the new intakes must uphold the values of honesty, dedication, diligence, and excellence in all they do as students of UNIMED.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “You are in this institution to learn, unlearn, and relearn with a view to becoming a total person, who will not only be useful to himself or herself but to the society at large.

“The University would adopt a three-pronged approach of education, enlightenment and empowerment. Adopting this approach will make the world be at your feet, as you will not just be locally useful when you graduate but also be globally competitive.

Adejuyigbe, who stressed that the university would expose them to global best practices, enjoined the students to play their part by remaining committed to their studies and upholding the rules and regulations of the institution.

“Today is only the beginning of a long journey. Your programme here is not a sprint; it is a marathon. It requires perseverance and adherence to rules. So, if it is going to be, it is up to you,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.

The matriculation ceremony was the 11th edition by the university, and it had the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Coordinator in Ondo State, Abdulkadir Abdulhakeem, who represented the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, in attendance.