Unity school alumni donate educational materials to enhance learning

In an effort to give back to society, members of the Unity Secondary School, Ishiagu Class of 2006 Alumni Association have donated customised notebooks and other educational materials to the school.

The educational materials were presented to support current students, enhance learning, and reaffirm the alumni association’s dedication to contributing meaningfully to the school’s development.

This was done at the 20th-anniversary reunion at Main Point Resort, Mile 2, Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

The landmark event marked the first major reunion of the class since their graduation in 2006, bringing together former classmates from diverse professional and personal backgrounds to reconnect, reflect, and strengthen longstanding friendships.

Activities lined up for the reunion included a group tour of Unity Secondary School, Ishiagu, as a prelude to the event.

In his welcome address, the President of the Alumni Association, Sunny Ibeh Jnr, anipr, expressed appreciation to members for their sacrifices and commitment in making the reunion a success.

Ibeh, in his address, described the gathering as a clear demonstration of the enduring unity and shared values among members of the class. He stressed that the reunion was not an avenue for ostentation but an opportunity to reconnect, promote equality, foster lifelong friendships, and learn from one another.

The president also led participants in observing a minute of silence in honour of departed classmates, including Ajah Ugwute, Ikpenyi Mathias, Ukpabi Maureen, and Nneka, as well as late principals of the school, Mr. Akpa, Mr. Roy Onu, and Mrs. Gladys Nnachi, whose leadership and mentorship, he noted, played a significant role in shaping the character and values of the class.

Notable alumni in attendance included Nwankwo Chidiebere, Madu Chimeruo, Ukason Lord Lugard, Nwanga Michael, Nwegede Chika, Obike Chikadibia, Okele Chukwuebuka, Nweke Francis, Chijioke Magnus Obasi, Kelechi Ezeoghu, Ossi Kingsley, Okonkwo Michael, Elekwa Chiegeonu, Nwafor Regina, Emmanuel Ossi, and Ajala Emmanuel, among others.

The alumni expressed optimism that the reunion would serve as a catalyst for sustained engagement, collaborative initiatives, and stronger institutional support for Unity Secondary School, Ishiagu, under the Unity Secondary School Class of 2006 Alumni Association.

The event also featured networking, expression and insight sessions, photo and media engagements, refreshments, and entertainment, creating an atmosphere of celebration and renewed camaraderie.