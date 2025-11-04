University seeks to bridge learning gaps in Nigeria

With millions of Nigerians unable to access higher education due to infrastructural gaps and limited university spaces, Miva Open University has taken another step toward closing that divide by unveiling its new Port Harcourt Study Centre.

Designed to provide flexible learning support, the Port Harcourt facility offers stable power, reliable internet, quiet study areas, and collaborative spaces to help students overcome common challenges such as poor connectivity and erratic electricity supply.

It will serve as a hub for learners to take examinations, access academic and admissions assistance, and participate in workshops, study sessions, and student community events.

Speaking at the launch, Vice Chancellor of Miva Open University, Professor Tayo Arulogun, urged students to take ownership of the new facility and use it to enhance their learning experience.

“Take ownership of this study centre and maximise the facilities the university has made available to support your learning,” he said.

He also encouraged students to uphold the institution’s values and represent Miva with pride in their communities.

Representing the uLesson Group Chief Executive Officer and Chancellor of Miva Open University, Oladipo Olugbemi, described Rivers State as one of the university’s strongest learning communities.

“Rivers State ranks third in our student enrolment, a clear testament to the appetite for knowledge, innovation, and progress that defines the people of Rivers,” he said.

“This centre is our way of saying thank you for believing in Miva’s vision of accessible, high-quality, and technology-driven tertiary education. By situating a centre here, we are deepening our partnership with Riverians, empowering more learners, and reaffirming our belief that education must meet people where they are.”

Licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2023, Miva Open University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, including Business Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Public Health, Nursing, and Mass Communication. Its postgraduate programmes include the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Public Health (MPH), and Master of Information Technology (MIT).

Founded by the uLesson Group, the university provides a blend of online and physical learning options, allowing students, including working professionals, parents, and entrepreneurs, to pursue higher education while managing other responsibilities.