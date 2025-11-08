Use your works to reshape the nation, Suraj charges Nigerian authors

A Professor of Strategic Communication, Media Information and Digital Literacy at the University of Lagos, Prof. Olunifesi Adekunle Suraj, has charged Nigerian authors to use their works to make a difference in the country and the world as a whole.

He gave the charge while delivering a paper at the Lagos National Authors’ Day, recently held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Pen as a Voice for True Change: Influencing Thought and Action,’ Suraj, who is also the Executive Director, African Centre for Media and Intercultural Dialogue (ACMID) and the Global Co-lead, UNESCO Universities Network on Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue (UNITWIN-MILID) noted that throughout its rich history, the pen has continually adapted to the changing world, enabling the spread of knowledge, culture, and artistic expression.

According to him, whether you write about environmental issues, social justice, or something else entirely, your words can help to make a difference in the world.

He added: “Writing is more than just a means of communication; it is a powerful tool that can be used to inspire, persuade, and change the world. Throughout history, great writers have used their words to spark revolutions, challenge social norms, and bring about personal transformation.

Writing has been used throughout history as a tool for social and political change.”

Citing examples of authors who have used their writings to impact the world such as Frederick Douglass, Wangari Maathai, Joan Didion, Malala Yousafzai, George Howell, John Grisham, among others, Suraj implored the authors not to despair when their works don’t have the impact they hoped for, noting that “writing can be a challenging and rewarding process, but it takes time and effort to hone your craft and make an impact.”

He added: “For those who have started their craft, I wish to say that anyone can harness the power of the pen, and by following a few simple tips – such as writing about what matters to you, being honest and sincere in your writing, and open to feedback and criticism – you can use writing to make a positive impact in your own life or the world around you but, as Karl Max rightly advise, ‘the writer must earn money in order to be able to live and to write, but he must by no means live and write for the purpose of making money.’”