Varsity alumni, Enterprise Life partner to promote financial inclusion

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Alumni Association has partnered with Enterprise Life Assurance to champion financial inclusion and future readiness as it marked its 30th anniversary in Lagos.

The three-day event, themed “The Future is Now: Harnessing Emerging Trends for Impact,” brought together distinguished alumni, business leaders, and policymakers for a series of lectures, awards, and networking sessions aimed at fostering collaboration and promoting a culture of financial security among Nigerians.

Among the notable attendees were (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group; Chief (Dr.) Elizabeth Ifeyinwa, Co-founder of Didi Museum; Onyebuchi Ochuba, Chairman of the Convention Committee; and Dr. Ukechukwu Umeh, Chief Host.

Speaking at the event, Tobechukwu Nzekwu, Branch Manager of Enterprise Life Nigeria, underscored the importance of financial preparedness and the role of insurance in ensuring stability and peace of mind. “Insurance is not just a safety net; it’s a mindset of readiness. At Enterprise Life, we are helping people build confidence for tomorrow by making protection simple, personal, and purposeful,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Obieneme Victor, CEO of Torka Resources Limited and Founder of the UNIZIK Alumni Lagos State branch, urged members to embrace insurance as a proactive financial tool rather than rely on ad hoc crowdfunding during emergencies.

The celebration, held from October 24 to 26 at the Welcome Centre Hotels, Lagos, reaffirmed the alumni association’s commitment to fostering unity, preserving its cultural values, and promoting social and economic empowerment among members in line with Enterprise Life’s mission to provide relevant and affordable insurance solutions