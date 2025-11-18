VC hails graduates’ global readiness as Nile varsity holds 13th convocation

Nile University of Nigeria has announced that its 13th convocation ceremony will be held from November 18 to 20, 2025, with the institution expressing confidence in the global competitiveness of its newest graduates.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dilli Dogo described the upcoming convocation as a major milestone, noting that the university has continued to strengthen academic standards, research output and industry partnerships to ensure its graduates can excel internationally.

He said the three-day event will feature activities celebrating academic excellence, innovation and community-focused achievements across various disciplines.

The ceremony will also include the award of degrees, presentation of prizes, a convocation lecture, and the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree on former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Prof. Dogo highlighted the university’s steady progress since joining the Honoris United Universities network, citing improvements in digital learning infrastructure, laboratories and campus facilities.

He said these investments reflect Nile University’s mission to deliver quality education in line with global best practices.

He added that the convocation will also showcase the institution’s expanded academic programmes and infrastructural upgrades, reaffirming its commitment to producing well-rounded professionals capable of contributing to national development and global progress.

At the briefing, Prof. Dogo also announced the launch of the Nile Business School (NBS), unveiled in Abuja in the presence of officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), African Development Bank (AfDB) and other key institutions.

He described the establishment of NBS as a strategic move to strengthen executive education, entrepreneurial training and industry-driven research at a time when Nigeria and Africa require innovative economic thinkers.

According to him, the school will offer specialised postgraduate and professional programmes designed in collaboration with industry experts and regulatory bodies to ensure graduates acquire practical competencies and strategic insights for today’s global marketplace.

The Vice-Chancellor further disclosed plans to open an NBS branch in Lagos to serve Nigeria’s commercial hub, describing the strong turnout of financial and development institutions at the launch as an endorsement of the school’s credibility and future impact.

He noted that the school’s hybrid and online Executive MBA programmes will be powered by Nile Online, the university’s digital learning arm, marking a new phase in the institution’s evolution towards technology-driven education.

In his keynote address, the Dean of the Nile Business School, Prof. Noel Tagoe, said NBS is positioned to compete with leading global institutions such as Harvard Business School and London Business School.

He explained that the curriculum will integrate real-world problem-solving, experiential learning, and global best practices to produce innovative, ethical, and digitally capable leaders.

Tagoe emphasised that collaboration between academia, industry, and regulatory institutions is critical to building a pipeline of skilled professionals who can support Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He expressed confidence that NBS will become a hub for cutting-edge research, leadership development, and business solutions tailored to African needs.