Wesley varsity reduces tuition to ease financial burden on students, parents

The Vice-Chancellor of Wesley University, Ondo State, Prof. Samuel Obeka, has disclosed that the management of the institution has approved a downward review of its school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on students and parents.

According to Obeka, the move was taken by the university to ensure that no deserving learner is denied the opportunity to acquire quality education.

The Vice-Chancellor, who described the university’s tuition as reasonable compared to other private universities in the country, stressed that Wesley is passionate about producing graduates who perform excellently in life.

While disclosing the development during the 14th convocation of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor revealed that the university, owned by the Methodist Church of Nigeria, has recorded an unprecedented rise in student enrolment following the successful NUC approval of new academic programmes.

Obeka, who outlined the strides achieved by the university, sought support to advance ongoing projects, expand academic programmes, and strengthen the university’s position as a centre of excellence for sustainable development in the 21st century.

He added that the university’s stakeholders had not rested on their oars in ensuring that the institution attained its desired aims and objectives.

“In response to prevailing economic challenges and in line with Wesley University’s commitment to affordable, accessible, and inclusive education, management has approved a moderate downward review of the general school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session.

“However, to sustain high academic standards and meet the rigorous requirements of professional accreditation bodies, a slight upward adjustment has been applied exclusively to programmes in Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Law, and select Medical and Allied Health Sciences disciplines,” Obeka stated.

“These adjustments are essential to maintain the specialised facilities, faculty expertise, laboratory equipment, clinical training, and regulatory benchmarks required for these professional programmes.

“This balanced fee review reflects the university’s dual mandate of compassion and quality assurance, prioritising affordability without compromising academic excellence and global competitiveness.”

On her part, Ayomide Olapade, who emerged as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.91, disclosed that her decision to shun any form of distractions propelled her to achieve the feat.

“Greatness is not a coincidence; it is built through courage, consistency, and the refusal to stop shining even when no one is watching. It comes from the choices you make every day, the focus you keep, the habits you build, and the distractions you refuse to entertain,” she stressed.