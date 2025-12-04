‘Why Nigeria should prioritise practical skills over certificates’

Registrar, National Examinations Council, Prof Dantani Wushishi (left); Director, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Education Loan Fund, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi; EWAN Chairman, Mr. Mojeed Alabi; Chairman of the occasion, Olawunmi Gasper; Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Development, West African Examinations Council, Mrs Rosemary Ojo-Odide; National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools; Chief Yomi Otubela, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Foluso Lesi, at the EWAN 2025 summit.

Stakeholders in the education sector have called for Nigeria to prioritise practical skills over paper certification to produce more competent professionals who will speed up the country’s developmental drive.

The experts made the call at the 2025 Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) summit held at the Julius Berger Auditorium, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Speaking at the event themed: ‘Nigeria’s obsession with paper qualification and integrity of public examinations: Is TVET the way forward,’ UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said Nigeria must begin to rethink its deep-rooted obsession with certificates.

Ogunsola, who was represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Prof. Afolabi Lesi, noted that the country’s education system must begin to reward competencies, skills and the right attitudes rather than paper qualifications alone.

She added that the culture of attaching excessive value to degrees has fueled both unhealthy competition and widespread exam malpractice.

She warned that Nigeria’s societal pressure for degrees at all costs is partly responsible for cheating, noting that many learners pursue certificates, not for knowledge but for social and economic rewards attached to them.

Calling for stronger adoption of technology, the VC said digital systems remain the most effective way to curb examination malpractice.

Former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Chief Olawunmi Gasper, said Nigeria has operated under a philosophy that equates certificates with competence, character, and productivity for several decades, noting that this has created a culture where the ultimate goal of schooling is not knowledge, skill, or genuine credentials, but merely obtaining certificates, often, regardless of how they are acquired.

He pointed out that when a society worships certificates over creativity, practical ability, innovation, character, shortcuts and unethical practices naturally prevail.

Emphasising the benefits of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Gasper said that globally, TVET drives industrialisation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment.

He noted that in Nigeria, it is often perceived as a fallback option for those who “fail” academically, a perception he said must change.

Pointing out key reforms for the initiative, such as upgrading technical colleges, introducing new curricula to align with industry needs, emphasising digital skills, renewable energy, creative industries, and modern apprenticeship systems, Gasper maintained that these efforts would signal a shift toward a skill-driven economy, reducing over-reliance on traditional academic qualifications.

He said TVET is not a lesser path, but is built on skills, creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

“In an era of automation and digital transformation, the demand for practical skills has never been stronger. Nigeria needs technicians, creative artists, renewable energy installers, robotics experts, fabricators, and countless other skilled professionals,” he said.

As a nation, Gasper stressed the need to challenge our obsession with certificates and encourage programmes that combine technical skills with entrepreneurship, allowing young Nigerians to acquire practical mastery while creating wealth.

In his welcome address, EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi, said Nigeria produces a large number of engineers, but very few technicians, as only a few are willing to pursue technical training.

He said this imbalance has left critical sectors, including those responsible for building infrastructure and laying strong foundations, underserved.

Alabi, who highlighted the role of technical and vocational education, said while many still perceive it as a fallback option, TVET is essential for industrialisation, innovation, and employment.

He stressed that Nigeria must recognise its value and elevate it as a mainstream pathway for national development.

“We must foster skilled professionals who can build our economy with their hands and minds—technicians, artisans, creative artists, and innovators.

Executive Director of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, stated that Nigeria lacks sufficient institutions dedicated to TVET, and many existing institutions are being converted into certificate-focused universities.

Bugaje, who was represented by Director, NBTE Southwest Regional Office, Yaba, Lagos, Mr Ayo Aroge, said it is an unfortunate scenario because the country needs technicians and skilled professionals far more than paper qualifications alone.

Speaking at a panel session on the topic: ‘Paper Qualifications and Examinations Integrity: Addressing the Nexus,’ the Registrar, National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Dantani, stressed the need to focus on the foundational elements strengthening the country’s education system.

Dantani noted that the quality of teachers and teacher education must meet high standards, while school infrastructure, syllabus design, and proper implementation guidelines must all be addressed.

Head, Nigeria Office, West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr Amos Dangut, said one of the major challenges is the way examinations are perceived and practised.

He said many students cheat, not necessarily to succeed, but often because they do not understand their own deficiencies.

He, however, stated that the root of the problem extends beyond examination malpractices, but begins at the family level.

To address these issues, he said we must focus on the entire learning process, from early childhood education to teacher training and the development of societal support structures.

Only by tackling these structural challenges, Dangut stated, can we ensure that students are adequately prepared and examinations serve their true purpose.

National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela, canvassed improved investment in infrastructure in both public and private schools to address issues of malpractice.