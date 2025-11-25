Wike suspends education mandate secretary over premature school closures

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has debunked the report that all government schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were mandated to close by November 28, 2025, saying that “no such decision was taken at any level of the administration.”

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, also said that the Minister has directed the immediate suspension of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo.

The Acting Head of Service, Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has also been mandated to discipline the Director, School Services, Mrs Aishatu Sani Alhassan, in accordance with the civil service rules.

It was learnt that Hayyo did not seek proper authorisation before issuing the circular on early closure of schools.

Describing the report on early closure of schools as false and misleading, the administration urged parents, students and school authorities to dismiss the rumour, stressing that the approved academic calendar remained unchanged.

The FCTA also assured residents of the FCT, especially students, of adequate security, adding that the Minister has directed the resumption of Operation Sweep and other security initiatives in the federal capital.