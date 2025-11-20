World Children’s Day: Students beg govt for safer learning environment, welfare

Children's Day is recognized on various days in many places around the world. It celebrates children globally.

In commemoration of this year’s World Children’s Day, children across Bauchi State have called on the government of Nigeria to create a safer learning environment, promote child welfare, and invest in education.

In their separate speeches while marking the day on Thursday, November 20, 2025, during an event organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office, one of the students, Aisha Abubakar Makama, said that “Education is not a gift. It is not a favour. We, the children, are happy to stand here today, on World Children’s Day— to speak about something that matters to every one of us – education.

“Education is a fundamental right, just like the right to life, the right to safety, and the right to be heard. But why is education such an important right? Education opens our minds. It helps us understand the world, solve problems, and make smart decisions. With education, we learn how to read, write, think, and dream big.

“Education shapes our future. Every child you see here today has a dream. Some of us want to be doctors, engineers, teachers, pilots, artists, lawyers, or even leaders like you. Without education, these dreams fade away.

“Education protects us. Children who go to school are safer from exploitation, early marriage, child labour and all forms of abuse. School is a place where we learn, grow, and build confidence.

“A country grows strong when its children are educated. An educated generation becomes a responsible, skilled, and innovative workforce. So when you invest in our education, you are building a better future for Nigeria, for everyone.

“We want classrooms where we feel protected from violence, kidnapping, and insecurity. A child who is afraid cannot learn. Please strengthen the Safe Schools Initiative and make every school a safe place for every child, no matter where they live.”

Also speaking, the UNICEF Bauchi Chief of Field, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, represented a health specialist, Dr. Oluseyi Olosunde, said that Nigeria has made tremendous improvements in child mortality and immunisation. According to him, exclusive breastfeeding rates have increased from two per cent to 29 per cent in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, immunisation coverage has increased from 13 per cent to 39 per cent in 2023.

“The percentage of fully immunised children between 12–13 months and 23 months in Bauchi has increased from 19 per cent to 51 per cent. This improvement is supported by data from the National Demographic Survey of 2018 and the recent report conducted in 2023–2024, highlighting significant progress in vaccination coverage for children in Bauchi,” he said.

The event was attended by commissioners of education and justice, a representative of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and other key stakeholders.