YABATECH to graduate 8,654 at 37th convocation

YABA College of Technology (YABATECH) is to graduate a total of 8,654 students from various schools, including Arts, Engineering, Science, Technology, Liberal Studies, and Agricultural Technology, at its 37th convocation on November 20.



According to the Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, the institution has recorded significant achievements and strategic developments that have positioned it for its next phase of growth.



“This year’s convocation represents one of the school’s most significant academic cycles, which coincides with its 78th anniversary and comes at a time when the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu, has approved the transition of YABATECH into a University of Technology and Vocational Studies,” he said.



The convocation activities began with a Jumat Service and the highlight of the event will be the convocation lecture, titled ‘Entrepreneurship development in the digital age: Leveraging technology for job creation and economic growth’, scheduled to hold on November 18.



The lecture will be delivered by Senate Majority Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and will be chaired by Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.



During the ceremony, the college would confer its prestigious Fellowship Award on Bamidele; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), and Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu.



The rector announced several milestones achieved by the institution over the past year, including the groundbreaking Plastogas project, which converts waste plastics into gas, a research supported by the French Embassy. He said the innovation has placed YABATECH in the global spotlight as one of the very few institutions in the world working in this area.



Assuring that adequate security, logistics, and health safety measures had been put in place to ensure a seamless convocation, Abdul stated, “With pride and optimism, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our graduands, and reaffirming our commitment to national development.”