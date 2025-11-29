Yar’adua varsity appoints 19 professors

The Governing Council of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina, has approved the promotion of 19 academic staff to the rank of professors.

This is contained in a statement issued in Katsina on Saturday by Hajiya Nabila Dahiru-Anche, Assistant Chief Information and Protocol Officer, Office of the Vice Chancellor.

According to her, the development followed the 56th meeting of the governing council, which approved the promotion of 113 academic staff, with effect from Oct. 1.

She said that the meeting held on Nov. 27, also welcomed the newly appointed Pro-Chancellor of the university, Sen. Hadi Abubakar-Sirika

“Among the academic staff, 19 were promoted to the rank of Professors, 20 to Readers, 31 were promoted to Senior Lecturers, 17 to Lecturer I, and 26 to the rank of Lecturer II.

“In addition, 36 staff were converted to various cadres and upgraded to higher ranks.”

According to the statement, during the meeting, there was also an upward review by 100 per cent of the wages of the University Cleaners.

It said the development marks a significant milestone in the Institution’s continued journey toward academic excellence and transformative growth.

It noted that during the meeting, Abubakar-Sirika declared his commitment to work diligently towards uplifting the university.

“He also met with the leadership of all four In-House Unions of the university, pledging loyalty, support and cooperation in working together as critical stakeholders for the institution’s progress.”

According to the statement, the Council commended and expressed satisfaction with the way and manner which the University’s Management is steering the affairs of the institution.

Meanwhile, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the lawmaker representing Ekiti South in the Senate, has dismissed claims that the Federal Government paid ransom to secure the release of schoolgirls recently abducted in Kebbi and Niger States.

The Senator stated this on Friday during an interview with newsmen amid growing public suspicion over the nature of recent rescue operations.

According to him, the National Assembly believe that the Federal Government did not pay any ransom to anybody.

“If there is any contact with the bandits, there are several types, negative or positive. It can be through force or persuasion.”

Adaramodu argued that the Federal Government did not make any financial settlement to the bandits’ leaders, saying that even though Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed that security operatives contacted bandits for the release of Kwara abducted victims.

“The lawmaker’s statement came as Nigeria grapples with a renewed wave of school kidnappings, prompting heightened scrutiny of the government’s counter-kidnapping strategy.”