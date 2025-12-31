Yuletide: Firm brings season’s cheer to Bethesda School of the Blind

Power Oil, a cooking oil brand produced by Tolaram, has visited the Bethesda School of the Blind in Lagos, where it donated items and supported the school’s end-of-year activities as part of its seasonal outreach.

The visit followed an online call by the brand for members of the public to suggest communities that could be supported during the festive period, with Bethesda School of the Blind receiving the highest number of mentions.

During the visit, representatives of the company spent time with students and supported the school’s end-of-year talent presentation, which featured performances by pupils. The brand also provided gifts and sponsored the event.

A cash prize of ₦1 million was presented to the winner of the talent showcase.

Speaking during the visit, Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, said the initiative reflected the company’s approach to community engagement.

“At Tolaram, we believe in spreading love and making a difference in our communities. We are happy to share joy with these students and support their journey,” he said.

One of the students expressed appreciation for the visit, saying: “It’s a reminder that we are not alone. We feel loved and seen.”

The outreach formed part of Power Oil’s seasonal activities under its “Certified Healthy. Be Certified Fit” theme, which the company says guides its consumer engagement and community-focused programmes.