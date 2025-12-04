Zamfara promises prompt action to address out-of-school children crisis

The Zamfara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving nomadic education and addressing the growing out-of-school children crisis in the state.

This was highlighted in a statement signed by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, Senior Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, and made available to newsmen.

The commitment was made by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, while receiving the Zamfara State Agency for Nomadic Education in his office.

The agency, led by the Hon. Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, paid a courtesy visit to the SSG during which awards of excellence were conferred on 23 individuals who demonstrated outstanding dedication and performance toward delivering the agency’s mandate.

The meeting included the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmad Asha, the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, and other leaders of the Fulani community, among key stakeholders.

The agency, tasked with providing quality basic education to nomadic communities in the state, currently manages 108 nomadic schools with a total enrolment of 6,412 students, of which 2,017, representing 31.5 percent, are females.

The SSG emphasized that education is a critical tool for preventing criminality, a point underscored by Governor Dauda Lawal’s declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector, which has already started yielding results.

Malam Nakwada lamented that if previous administrations and stakeholders had adequately addressed the education sector, the state would have been better off.

He further highlighted the alarming number of out-of-school children, urging the Ministry of Education to intensify efforts in addressing this pressing challenge.

He assured that the Zamfara State Government, under Governor Lawal, will not rest until the education sector is fully revitalized.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Bala Tafida, expressed appreciation to the Governor for his commitment to improving quality education and for the continued support provided to the agency in fulfilling its mandate.