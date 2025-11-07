ZSUBEB chairman meets foundations over out-of-school children

The Executive Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB), Professor Nasir Garba Anka, has held a strategic collaborative meeting with Save the Children International and the Gold Prime Foundation aimed at strengthening interventions for out-of-school children (OOSC) in Zamfara State.

During the engagement, the partner organisations highlighted the need for accurate and comprehensive data on the actual number of out-of-school children to support recruitment, retention, and completion of basic education across the state.

They further explained that the data will guide policy direction and be submitted to His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, in line with the ongoing education reforms.

Responding, Professor Anka assured the partners of the Board’s full cooperation and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of Governor Lawal’s administration to the Rescue Mission Agenda and the recently declared State of Emergency on education.

He emphasised that the state government will do everything humanly possible to ensure that every child in Zamfara enjoys access to quality basic education.

Professor Anka also disclosed that the state government has constituted a committee tasked with generating reliable and comprehensive data on out-of-school children across the 14 local government areas.

According to him, this initiative complements ongoing efforts to recruit and train qualified teachers who will drive the project’s sustainability and improve learning outcomes.

The chairman commended Save the Children International and Gold Prime Foundation for their timely recruitment and deployment of volunteer teachers across selected communities in the State.

He described the gesture as a significant contribution toward reducing education gaps and supporting children’s learning, especially in underserved areas.

Professor Anka appreciated both organisations for their continuous partnership and unwavering commitment to improving the education sector in Zamfara State.

He assured them that ZSUBEB will continue to strengthen collaborations with development partners to boost enrolment, retention, and completion rates across the state.

Meanwhile, Anka has assured the reform of the education sector in Zamfara State.

He stated this when he officially handed over a site to GUPRAN ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD for the commencement of construction of a new Mega School at Hayin Buba, area of Gusau, the State capital.

During the ceremony, Professor Anka led a delegation of senior government officials, including representatives from the office of the State Surveyor General, Permanent Members of the Board, and Directors from various departments of ZSUBEB.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman described the project as a major step toward improving access to quality basic education in Zamfara State.

He noted that the initiative is part of the ongoing commitment of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, under the Rescue Mission Agenda, to revitalise the education sector through infrastructure development and modern learning facilities.

Professor Anka explained that the construction of the new Mega School will help decongest existing schools, create a conducive learning environment, and expand educational opportunities for children in the state capital and beyond.

He commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his consistent investment in education and assured that the Board would ensure transparency, accountability, and strict supervision to guarantee quality delivery of the project.

The ZSUBEB chairman also charged the contractor to adhere strictly to project specifications, quality standards, and timelines, emphasising that the success of the project will directly benefit the people and contribute to the overall development of the state.

Professor Anka reaffirmed the Board’s readiness to continue implementing policies and projects that align with the Rescue Mission Agenda of the education sector of the present administration, aimed at transforming education in the State.

In his response, the representative of GUPRAN ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in the firm and pledged to execute the project according to approved specifications and within the schedule.