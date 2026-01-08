Zulum begins construction of mega schools in Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum performs the foundation-laying of two new mega schools in Borno State

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has commenced the construction of two mega secondary schools in Hawul Local Government Area (LGA) to tackle out-of-school children and boost education service delivery to the people in the state’s south senatorial district.

A 48-classroom High Islamic College (HIMC) is also to be sited and built in the Shafa community along the Biu-Garkida-Gombi road.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony on Wednesday at Shafa, Zulum said, “The college, after completion, will operate under the accredited curriculum of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS),” adding that it was designed to provide a holistic and modern Islamic education in the south senatorial district.

He explained that the construction of the High Islamic Colleges is part of his campaign promise, which will blend formal education with the study of authentic Islamic knowledge by allowing learners to study digital knowledge, numeracy, literacy, and vocational skills to fight unemployment and poverty in the state.

The second mega school project unveiled by Zulum is located in Marama to expand access to quality educational facilities across the 27 Local Councils in the state.

During the two-day visit, he also announced a plan for the recruitment of additional teachers to the existing 4,000, stating: “I am happy to lay the foundation of a mega school in the Marama community.”

“We are going to support you in all ramifications,” he added, saying that this fulfils his campaign promises to the people by delivering and transforming the education sector.

The governor added that his administration will also construct a two-storey school building with 36 classrooms, in addition to other educational facilities in southern Borno.

Highlighting the significance of education service delivery, he said: “Due to the dearth of qualified teachers, we must recruit competent ones, who are indigents of Marama community to teach in this mega secondary school.”

Zulum was assisted in the foundation-laying ceremony by the Commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI), Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

Relatedly, Zulum visited the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, in Hawul Local Government Area, a health facility rehabilitated and donated by the state government to fast-track the hospital’s take-off and delivery of healthcare services in the senatorial district.

Other inaugurated projects in the council included a shopping complex and dozens of market stalls.to boost trade and commerce, and the council’s internally generated revenues (IGR).