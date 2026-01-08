Zulum commissions remodelled school for vulnerable girls

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday commissioned a fully remodelled “second chance school” for vulnerable women in Biu Local Government Area (LGA).

The educational facility is part of a strategic initiative designed to provide adult women with education, particularly those who missed formal schooling or dropped out due to circumstances beyond their control.

Unveiling the remodelled school, Zulum said, “The second chance learning facility for the women in South Senatorial District would ensure self-reliance and development of Biu and its adjoining communities.”

He explained that the school’s curriculum is tailored to provide comprehensive skills acquisition, including critical digital knowledge, basic literacy, and numeracy training for adult women.

With the Biu centre now operational, Zulum’s administration has established three such schools across the state, with existing learning centres already running in Maiduguri and Bama.

Meanwhile, the governor has disbursed N1 billion to small and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) in five LGAs of the district.

“The state government’s direct injection of take-off capital into the SME sector is essential for driving grassroots development and fostering self-reliance in the post-insurgency recovery phase,” Zulum said, noting that the grants would support entrepreneurs in Biu, Hawul, Shani, Kwaya-Kusar, and Bayo—border communities with Gombe State—by enhancing their business operations.

In a related move to tackle youth restiveness and promote social stability, Zulum ordered the immediate employment of 200 young individuals from Biu Local Council, stating that this would help reduce rising unemployment among youths and women in the state.

He also visited Biu Specialist Hospital along the Garkida-Gombi road, where he announced the immediate and automatic employment of an undisclosed number of volunteer health workers who have served tirelessly in delivering healthcare services.

Zulum inspected the 100-unit teachers’ housing estate under construction in Biu town, describing it as part of the state government’s strategy to attract and retain qualified teachers in public schools.

He further directed the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on the Borno State Hotel (BOSH) Annex in Biu township.