AEDC confirms restructuring to enhance efficiency, service delivery

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has confirmed a company-wide restructuring exercise aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening customer service across its franchise areas.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said the exercise formed part of its ongoing transformation strategy to build a more responsive and performance-driven organisation.

“The restructuring is in line with our strategic direction to become a more responsive and efficient organisation, capable of delivering world-class service to our customers,” AEDC said.

It explained that the process included the promotion of high-performing employees, the release of retiring staff, and the disengagement of others whose output did not meet expected standards. The firm also announced the commencement of a comprehensive employee development and customer management plan intended to reinforce its customer-focused operations.

While the company did not disclose the exact number of employees affected, sources confirmed that about 800 workers were laid off following internal negotiations with labour unions. The move was said to have been scaled down from an earlier plan to disengage 1,800 employees after discussions with the National Union of Electricity Employees and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies.

According to insiders, the restructuring, which began earlier in the week, is part of a broader plan to streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and address growing operational costs amid regulatory pressure to improve service standards.

AEDC management clarified that the ongoing reforms were not solely aimed at reducing staff numbers but at establishing a sustainable business model aligned with international best practices.

“AEDC is committed to providing reliable, safe, and sustainable electricity to its customers across its service areas, including the Federal Capital Territory and the states of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa,” the company said.

It added that investments in infrastructure, digital systems, and operational upgrades were underway to enhance service reliability and customer satisfaction.

“With a strong commitment to meeting the expectations of our customers, AEDC continues to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s energy sector through sustainable practices and innovative technologies,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the AEDC says it has commenced the second phase of its load management programme across parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State. The measure is aimed at facilitating ongoing road construction by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) along the 132kV Gwagwalada–Kukwaba–Apo transmission line.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AEDC confirmed that the exercise will run daily from Wednesday to Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Customers in affected areas are expected to experience temporary power interruptions during these hours.

Areas listed include parts of Apo, Lokogoma, Guzape, Asokoro, Wuye, Utako, Jabi, Idu Industrial Area, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Jikwoyi and Ado. The company also noted that Keffi, Nasarawa Toto, Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga and surrounding communities may be impacted.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate your continued understanding,” the statement read.

AEDC explained that the load management is necessary to support the FCDA’s infrastructure work and to maintain long-term network stability.

The company added that its technical teams would be deployed to ensure prompt restoration of supply each day and that customers would be kept informed ahead of subsequent phases.