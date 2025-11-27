Anambra issues one-year license to FirstPower for electricity distribution

Anambra State government has issued an interim license to the First Power Electricity Company Limited as electricity distributor in the state.

FirstPower, it is learnt, is operated under the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) licence issued to EEDC, which is responsible for distribution activities within Anambra State.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC), Prof. Frank Okafor, observed that the transfer of power is to ensure steady power supply in every part of the state.

Okafor pointed out that the state government, under Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s leadership, is committed to making the state a choice destination by way of making power less of a luxury in the state.

He said the new issuance of a temporary license to First Power will last for one year, adding that the commission looks forward to improved power. He promised to ensure thorough oversight over the activities of the company to ensure that targets are met.

“Today, history is made in our dear Anambra State. A journey to adequately regulate the energy sector, in particular, the Electricity Business in Anambra State, is commenced.

“We thank the Anambra State House of Assembly, who brought the Anambra State Electricity Law (ANEL) into life. After the inauguration of ASERC Commissioners, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued an Order of Transfer of Regulatory Oversight of the Electricity Market in Anambra State, from NERC to the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“The Commission, after due consideration, passed a resolution to issue interim licenses to companies licensed by NERC and currently operational in the State, in order to legalise their operations in the State in line with the provisions of the Law.

“One such delicate operator is First Power Electricity Distribution Company Limited (FPEDC), and consequently, the Commission has deemed it expedient to legalise its operations in the state by the issuance of an interim license.”

He warned that there are terms and conditions attached to the operations, which he noted will be strictly regulated.

Speaking while receiving the license, the Group Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, the parent body of First Power Electricity Distribution Company, represented by Dr Ernest Mupwaya, assured that the company will surpass the expectations of the state government in terms of performance.

He said: “FirstPower, our subsidiary responsible for distribution activities within Anambra State, is a product of that forward-looking strategy. Until today, FirstPower operated under the NERC licence issued to EEDC. However, the operating licence being conferred by the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission marks an important milestone in a transition that will ultimately deliver a vibrant, competitive and dynamic electricity market in Anambra State.

“For us at EEDC and FirstPower, we can confidently say that we are fully aligned with the state’s development aspirations. Our growth plans for FirstPower are deliberately structured to complement the state’s industrialisation agenda, urban expansion, agricultural development and SME competitiveness.

“We see in Anambra a transformation template that other jurisdictions experiencing challenges can study and adapt. FirstPower is ready to operate as a fully licensed entity under the state’s regulatory framework while continuing to uphold the highest standards of service delivery, safety, environmental stewardship and operational excellence,” Mupwaya said.

Recall that Executive Governor Soludo had, on 9 October 2025, inaugurated five distinguished professionals as commissioners to midwife the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC).