ASMMMON Niger Chapter inaugurates, swears in new officials

The Association of Solid Minerals, Miners and Marketers of Nigeria (ASMMMON), Niger State Chapter, has inaugurated and sworn in new executives. The inaugural ceremony was held in Minna on Tuesday, 9th December 2025.

In his keynote address, the National President of the association, Dr. Vincent Mkpu, explained that the association is a national umbrella body established to unite, organise, empower, and regulate stakeholders and professionals within Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, adding that the association brings together miners, quarry operators, mineral processors, marketers, dealers, and allied service providers across the country to promote sustainable development of mineral resources in line with national and international best practice.

Dr Vincent said, “Our vision is to be a leading private-sector association in promoting sustainable development and management of the solid mineral mining and marketing sector in Nigeria. Our mission is to enhance the growth and development of the solid mineral mining and marketing sector.” He noted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chairman, North Central States and FCT, Alhaji Musa Mohammad, stressed that the objectives of the association were to promote members and companies to be fully integrated as one entity that contributes to and supports the government as well as the mining industry in the country in the areas of exploration, mining, smelting, refining, and fabrication, and also to suppliers of goods and services to the global industry.

Musa added, “As a promoter of the mining industry, this attitude strategy is committed to sustainable development, to climate-smart and sustainable mining initiatives by working in partnership and in collaboration with the relevant organisations in becoming a major mining hub destination, if not in Africa, then across the globe.” He said.

He, however, appealed to the federal government to handle the security challenges bedevilling the country with all seriousness and vigour in order to overcome them.

In his acceptance speech, the new state Chairman, Hon. Mohammed S.D. Manbo, stated that the task ahead of him is not new, but a wake-up call to see how positive issues concerning the citizens are being handled swiftly, especially in rural communities, promising that his leadership would support all policies and programmes of the government legally and in accordance with the law.

Related News

According to Manbo, “We are going to support innovative initiatives aimed at improving and boosting the mining activities in Niger State.” He assured.

The state Chair urged all licensed miners, members, and supporters to rally around the state government and ensure that activities of the association move in accordance with the law for the benefit of all, and also encouraged community participation, assuring that corporate social responsibility will be adhered to as enshrined in the Mining Act.

He also appealed to journalists in the state to cooperate with the association as may be required from time to time.

While administering the oath of office and allegiance to the new state officials, the National President of the Association, Dr Vincent Mkpu, reminded them that they must serve according to the rules of engagement, saying that service requires a lot of sacrifice and discipline if they want to succeed.

Dr Vincent added, “You must be humble and obedient to your leader in order to achieve good results.” He emphasised.

The new state officials sworn in include the state chairman, vice-chairs (1) & (2), state secretary, assistant secretary, P.R.O. (1) & (2), treasurer, auditor, legal advisers (1) & (2), and others.

Highlights of the ceremony included the presentation of awards to some members as well as stakeholders.

While speaking to The Guardian shortly after the inauguration, some new state officials promised to work in accordance with the laid-down rules and regulations as contained in the Mining Act.

They also expressed delight with the leadership of the state chairman, whom they described as the brain behind the growth and development of the association, assuring their support to enable him to achieve the desired objectives of the association in the state.