Dangote Refinery says it can supply up to 1.7bn litres of petrol monthly

Dangote Refinery has stated that it is prepared to supply Nigeria’s domestic premium motor spirit (PMS) requirements, including 1.5 billion litres per month in December 2025 and January 2026, and 1.7 billion litres per month from February 2026.

This was contained in a letter on Sunday signed by Chief Executive Officer David Bird and addressed to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Dangote Refinery said it is “ready and able” to supply 1.5 billion litres of PMS per month (50 million litres/day) in December and January, followed by 1.7 billion litres per month (57 million litres/day) from February 2026 onwards.

The company also requested that NMDPRA deploy officials to the refinery from 1 December to verify and publicly release daily supply volumes.

It added that the refinery is prepared to publish its daily production and stock volumes across online and print media “in the spirit of full transparency to the public.”

The refinery also asked NMDPRA to allow Dangote refinery to import our crude, feedstocks and blending components unhindered as well as support the lifting of our products by vessel.

According to the letter, delays in vessel clearance have affected not only the refinery operations but also our customers, adding unnecessary costs and inefficiencies.

The letter reads, “Sub: Dangote refinery PMS Supply Commitment of 1.5 bln/litres per month,

“We are writing to confirm our commitment to supply Nigerian domestic PMS requirements. Dangote refinery is ready and able to supply 1.5 bln litres of PMS per month (50mln litres/day) in December and January followed by 1.7 bln litres per month (57mln litres/day) from February 2026 onwards.

“We seek your support to host NMDPRA officials onsite at our refinery from 1” December to validate and publish our daily supply volumes. In the spirit of full transparency to the public we are willing to publish our daily production and stock volumes (online and print media).

“We seek the full support of NMDPRA to allow Dangote refinery to import our crude, feedstocks and blending components unhindered as well as support the lifting of our products by vessel.

“We continue to experience delays in vessel clearance which impacts not only the refinery operations but also our customers, adding unnecessary costs and inefficiencies.

“We will appreciate your usual consideration and support to secure Nigeria’s domestic fuel security and abundance. Please allow the ‘Nigeria First’ policy to work to the benefits of all Nigerians.”