EEDC traces recent decline in power supply to gas constraints

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has attributed the recent decline in electricity supply across the South-East zone to gas constraints.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Eze, EEDC said the low power generation arose from reduced system frequency, largely caused by the gas constraints affecting Generation Companies (GenCos).

Eze, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday, appealed to electricity consumers across the zone to remain patient as adequate attention is being given to the problem.

He stated that the reduced system frequency has compelled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to embark on load shedding in order to stabilise the national grid. According to him, the decline has significantly reduced the volume of energy allocated to its network.

Consequently, he said, the shortfall has affected EEDC’s daily service levels to customers served by its franchise operators, namely MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand.

Eze assured customers that relevant stakeholders within the electricity supply chain are actively working to resolve the gas supply challenges impacting power generation, with the aim of improving system stability and restoring normal electricity distribution as soon as possible.

Eze stated: “EEDC sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this situation has caused our valued customers and appreciates their patience and understanding during this period.”