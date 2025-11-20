FG commends Schneider Electric for advancing sustainability in Nigeria’s power sector

The Federal Government has commended Schneider Electric for its contributions toward repositioning Nigeria’s power sector, stressing that the firm has shown leadership in advancing energy efficiency, digital automation, and sustainable solutions across industries.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, gave the commendation while speaking at Innovation Day Nigeria 2025, organised by Schneider Electric in Lagos. The event, themed “Competitive Advantage Through Automation and Sustainability,” brought together over 400 customers, 70 C-level executives, senior government officials, and business leaders to discuss how digital innovation can accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition and industrial growth.

The minister, who was represented by his Chief Technical Advisor, Adebayo Olowoniyi, reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to collaboration and policy reforms being employed to reposition Nigeria’s power sector.

“I commend Schneider Electric for its long-standing partnership in Nigeria’s power sector. The government remains committed to supporting innovation and partnerships that drive efficiency, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Over the years, Schneider has shown leadership in advancing energy efficiency, digital automation, and sustainable solutions across industries.

The theme is timely as Nigeria and the global economy navigate rapid changes in technology and energy systems, aligning with our national goals for energy security and economic competitiveness,” he said.

Adelabu added that repositioning Nigeria’s power sector for sustainability and growth requires a multifaceted approach, including legislative reforms, infrastructure development, energy transition, local content development, and capacity enhancement, all aimed at addressing structural challenges and attracting private investment across the electricity value chain.

Earlier in his welcome address, Country President of Schneider Electric for English-Speaking Africa, Ajibola Akindele, highlighted the company’s impact in electrifying, automating, and digitising 95% of Nigeria’s energy sector, thereby powering critical infrastructure and advancing industrial automation across the country.

He said: “In the year 2000, we began with just one employee. Twenty-five years later, we have grown to over 200 employees, supporting critical infrastructure across key sectors, including energy, power and grid, data centres, buildings, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

“Today, Schneider Electric electrifies, automates, and digitises 100% of the energy produced in Nigeria, 95% of the country’s refining operations, and 55% of its food production. In the power and grid sector, our presence is particularly strong—within the Lagos metropolis, there’s a 65% chance that the electrons powering your home or office flow through Schneider Electric equipment.”

Akindele spoke about the ecosystem behind Schneider Electric’s work, noting that the company works with over 400 partners across Nigeria to deliver impactful solutions. “As Schneider Electric marks 25 years in the country, the celebration also recognises these partnerships.

Together, they have created more than 3,000 jobs and contributed to sustainable progress,” he added.

Zone President for the Middle East and Africa, Walid Sheta, outlined the evolution of energy and Schneider Electric’s position in the vision of partnership for all customers and partners in Nigeria.

According to him, “Four megatrends are reshaping our world: Energy transition, Digitisation and AI, Infrastructure Development, and Global Rebalancing. The transformation towards electricity is becoming increasingly urgent because everyone now acknowledges that the most efficient form of energy is electrical energy, which transmits force from one place to another. Electrification is key in the world of tomorrow to be more efficient.”