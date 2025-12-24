FG, RSE Energy partner on embedded power solutions for industries

The Federal Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RSE Energy to deploy off-grid and embedded power solutions for industrial clusters nationwide.

The agreement is aimed at addressing persistent energy constraints that have continued to undermine industrial productivity, raise operating costs, and limit the competitiveness of Nigerian manufacturers.

With the Idu Industrial Cluster as the pilot phase, the partnership seeks to provide industries with more reliable and cost-effective electricity while reducing dependence on the national grid.

Under the MoU, RSE Energy is expected to deploy a mix of embedded and off-grid technologies, including gas- and biomass-based solutions, to serve industrial clusters, special economic zones, and agro-processing hubs.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader industrialisation and renewable energy objectives.

He said this is expected to support job creation, attract investment, and enhance value-chain development across key sectors of the economy.

Senator Enoh described the agreement as the outcome of engagements that began before his assumption of office, adding that discussions had progressed steadily over the past year, culminating in the formalisation of the partnership.

The minister pointed out that the Idu Industrial Cluster in Abuja was being considered as a pilot project, expressing optimism that RSE Energy would play a key role as a solution provider, with the cluster serving as a test case for wider implementation.

Earlier, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Olena Nedryhailo, highlighted the firm’s experience in deploying decentralised co-generation systems under challenging conditions, particularly in Ukraine.

Nedryhailo disclosed that over 1,020 co-generation units had been rolled out in the past three years to support industrial communities, adding that the experience had strengthened the company’s capacity to integrate, scale, and sustain reliable energy systems.

She affirmed RSE Energy’s readiness to serve as a long-term partner in building a stable, decentralised power infrastructure for Nigeria.

For his part, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, who was also in the delegation, said the collaboration demonstrated how shared expertise and innovation could be leveraged to address critical development challenges, particularly in the energy and industrial sectors.

Ambassador Kholostenko expressed confidence that the agreement would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrial growth and energy transition.

He added that Ukraine remained committed to supporting partnerships that promote sustainable development, technology transfer, and long-term economic resilience in partner countries.