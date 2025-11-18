Firm appoints first female CEO, strengthens corporate governance, leadership

A leading independent Nigerian oil and gas exploration and production company, Midwestern Oil and Gas, has appointed Engr. (Mrs.) Elozino Olaniyan, FNSE, FNSChE, FNISafetyE, as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment, which becomes effective December 1, 2025, marks a historic milestone for the organisation as Olaniyan becomes its first female CEO.

The company stated that the development signals a new era of inclusive and forward-looking leadership while reaffirming Midwestern’s commitment to responsible growth, strong corporate governance, and national energy development.

According to the company, Olaniyan, an accomplished energy executive with over 30 years of industry experience, brings deep expertise spanning upstream operations, corporate strategy, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement. She is widely regarded for her technical competence and ability to drive transformative organisational change.

Before joining Midwestern, Olaniyan served as General Manager, Safety & Environment, at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited. At Renaissance, she spearheaded major reforms in operational efficiency, environmental protection, and safety management, positioning the organisation as a model for responsible energy operations. Her leadership was also pivotal in strengthening industry-wide best practices on environmental stewardship.

Midwestern noted that the transition comes at a time when the company is intensifying efforts to strengthen its governance structures, deepen leadership stability, and enhance long-term value creation. In recent months, the firm has rolled out major reforms aimed at reinforcing transparency, accountability, and operational excellence.

Related News Peller, Agunbiade to be conferred chieftaincy titles Aug 28

These reforms include the reconstitution of its board of directors, now featuring a stronger representation of independent non-executive directors to ensure enhanced oversight. The company has also strengthened its executive leadership team now led by Olaniyan, bringing together a new generation of energy professionals committed to innovation, operational discipline, and sustainability.

Additionally, Midwestern is expanding its local content footprint through renewed partnerships, skills development programmes, and energy transition initiatives aligned with Nigeria’s national priorities.

Commenting on her appointment, Olaniyan said: “I am honoured to lead Midwestern at this pivotal stage. Our focus will be on operational discipline, transparency, and sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders. Together with our strengthened leadership team, we are poised to deliver long-term value and play an even stronger role in Nigeria’s energy future.”

Chairman of the Board, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, described her appointment as a defining moment in the company’s evolution.

“Elozino’s leadership represents the new face of Nigerian energy: technically grounded, strategically minded, and deeply committed to sustainability and people. The Board has full confidence in her ability to lead Midwestern into its next phase of growth,” he stated.