Group warned against workers’ layoff as Oando dismisses speculation

The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDU) has faulted the alleged plan to lay off over 450 staff of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company by the Oando Energy Resources Limited, saying the move negates the collective agreement signed by the parties during the acquisition.

The Chairman of the Ijaw Diaspora Union, Prof. Mondy Gold, noted that terminating the personnel based on a 2025 half-year staff performance evaluation raises questions on fairness and transparency.

He expressed concern about Oando Energy Resources Nigeria‘s decision to terminate the employment of the workers, who, he said, were inherited from the legacy company.

In a statement, he said the decision appeared to be in direct violation of the collective agreement signed during the acquisition negotiations among Oando, Eni, and the staff association. He said during the negotiations, the management of Oando assured employees of job safety.

But Managing Director of Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited and Group Executive Director Oando, Ainoje Irune, told The Guardian that the oil firm has not terminated the jobs of the 450 workers.

He promised that the corporate communications department would get back with a more detailed statement on the matter. The statement had not been received as of press time.