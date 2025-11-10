HEDA urges Tinubu to pause 15% fuel import tariff amid hardship

Expert urges investment in livestock industry, faults frozen food imports

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the recently approved 15 per cent ad valorem import tariff on petrol and diesel, warning that the move could worsen the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement, cautioned that while the tariff was introduced to protect local refineries and stabilise the downstream oil sector, its implementation at this time could trigger another increase in fuel prices, potentially pushing the pump price above N1,000 per litre.

The group noted that such a move would have severe ripple effects on transportation, production costs, and the prices of essential goods.

According to HEDA, the Federal Government’s intention to encourage local refining and reduce dependency on imports is commendable but must be approached with caution to avoid worsening the suffering of citizens.

MEANWHILE, a public health expert, Dr Tosin Akeredolu, has urged significant investment in the local livestock industry while advocating the rejection of frozen food imports, particularly frozen meat and poultry, due to health and economic concerns.

The call was part of broader discussions on how to achieve food security and self-sufficiency, reduce reliance on imports, and mitigate potential health hazards associated with certain imported products.

Akeredolu, however, urged the Federal Government to invest massively in Nigeria’s livestock and veterinary sectors, saying that the country has no reason to import frozen meat, poultry, and fish with its abundance of human and natural resources.

The health expert, who spoke during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan (UI), described the study of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine as sine qua non for improving global health, food safety, and sustainable development.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Juwon Tunde Arotiba, representing the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, commended the department for its vital role in Nigeria’s public health system.

In her remark, Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, reaffirmed the department’s role in bridging the gap between animal and human health, describing it as central to food security and disease control.