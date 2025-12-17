IBEDC blames power outages on reduced grid allocation

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has acknowledged the intermittent power supply and prolonged outages being experienced across its franchise areas, attributing the situation to reduced electricity load allocation from the national grid.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the distribution company said the supply constraints are affecting customers in Oyo, Ogun, Osun, and Kwara states, as well as parts of Ibadan metropolis, noting that the development has significantly limited the quantum of power available for distribution on its network.

IBEDC expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers, admitting that the reduced allocation has resulted in extended outage periods in several communities.

According to the company, it is actively engaging the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigeria Independent System Operator (NISO) to address the challenge and improve supply stability across its franchise area.

The firm explained that, pending improvement in load allocation, the limited electricity currently available is being managed to ensure fairness.

It said power is being strategically allocated and equitably distributed across feeders and service bands to balance operational efficiency with customer needs.

IBEDC appealed to customers for patience and understanding as efforts continue to stabilise supply, assuring them that updates would be provided as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the IBEDC said it has intensified its crackdown on energy theft, vandalism, and attack on its personnel, securing arrests and initiating prosecution against offenders across its franchise.

The company, in a statement, confirmed that legal action has commenced against Mrs Adebola Arowona of Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, for assaulting an IBEDC employee and vandalising the company’s operational vehicle.

According to the statement, IBEDC officials were carrying out a routine inspection at Mrs Arowona’s premises on Saturday, November 15, 2025, when clear evidence of meter tampering and energy theft was discovered.

Assisted by a middle-aged man believed to be her husband, the woman allegedly resisted disconnection and turned violent, shoving an IBEDC worker off a ladder and delivering a slap to another.

A viral video of the incident showed part of the confrontation, including the moment Mrs Aro2wona picked up a stone and smashed the windscreen of the company’s Hilux vehicle.

She has since been arrested and is being charged in court, while the man suspected to be her husband is at large and wanted by the police.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure the culprit is prosecuted,” Arowona said.