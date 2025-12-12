NERC reports 187,000 new electricity connections in two months, notes metering gaps

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) installed meters for over 187,000 new consumers in September and October, according to its latest Metering Fact Sheet released on Friday.

The report indicates that 80,943 customers were metered in September, followed by 106,822 in October, representing a steady month-on-month improvement in the national metering rate from 55.37 per cent to 56.07 per cent. NERC noted that the number of active electricity customers rose slightly from 12.03 million to 12.07 million, while the total metered customer base increased from 6.66 million to 6.77 million.

The fact sheet highlighted notable improvements among individual DisCos.

Aba Power increased its metering rate from 69.49 per cent in September to 78.20 per cent in October. Eko and Ikeja DisCos maintained their positions with metering rates above 84 per cent. Abuja and Ibadan DisCos also recorded consistent meter installations, contributing to the overall increase in metered customers.

However, NERC warned that some DisCos remain below the 50 per cent threshold for metering.

“DisCos with metering rates below 50 per cent include Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola,” the report stated, emphasising that significant gaps persist in parts of the country.

The commission said the data underscores ongoing efforts to close the national metering gap and improve electricity access, while signalling areas where distribution companies need to accelerate progress.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu requested the Nigerian Senate to confirm the appointments of two nominees to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The request was contained in a letter addressed to the upper chamber and read during plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, Tinubu stated that the nominations were made pursuant to section 35 (1) and (3) of the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers the president to appoint commissioners to NERC subject to Senate confirmation. The president added that the appointments are aimed at strengthening the commission as it continues to oversee reforms in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 35 subsections 1 and 3 of the Electricity Act 2023, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointment of the following two persons as commissioners in the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission,” the letter read.

The nominees include Aisha Mahmoud Kanti-Bello, who has been reappointed as a commissioner, and Fouad Animashaun, who has been nominated for the first time. Tinubu noted that these nominations replace an earlier submission sent to the Senate on August 6, 2025.

The Senate is expected to conduct screening of the nominees in the coming days. If confirmed, they will join the NERC leadership at a critical time, as the commission implements significant reforms under the new electricity law, including expanded regulatory oversight, licensing responsibilities, and steps toward the development of subnational electricity markets.